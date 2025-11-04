Race results in – council, school board, trustee, mayor
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
Van Wert City Council will have three new members in 2026.
Two of the newcomers will fill at-large seats – Dewaine Johnson, who collected the second highest vote total (924) and Hall Block, who finished third with 812 votes and secured the final open seat. Incumbent At-Large Councilwoman Jana Ringwald garnered the most votes, 1,039. Kirby Kelly finished fourth in the five-way race with 584 votes and incumbent At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers finished fifth with 554 votes. Incumbent Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas did not seek re-election.
The third new council member will be Eric Hurless, who ran unopposed in the fourth ward. He’ll replace Bill Marshall, who chose not to run again.
Incumbent First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts, and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore ran unopposed.
In Middle Point, Tonya Hoghe (70 votes), Lisa Merkle (67 votes), Toni Wisher (57 votes) and Adam Blockberger (56) were elected, while Shane Shugart finished with 44 votes.
There was one mayoral race on the ballot. In Venedocia, Vernon Hobbs defeated P.J. Burnett 26-17.
School board races
The only contested school board race on the ballot was in the Crestview Local Schools district, with four people seeking three seats. The three incumbents – Brad Perrott, Nan Grace and Lori Bittner won re-election. Grace finished with 712 votes, followed by Perrott (616) and Bittner (585). Challenger John Dowler tallied 427 votes.
Township trustee races
Three people ran for two seats in Harrison and Willshire townships.
In Harrison Township, incumbents Dustin K. Figley (200 votes) and John Staten (161) won re-election, while challenger James W. Kitson finished with 114 votes.
In Willshire Township, incumbents Bradley E. Michaud (160 votes) and Randy D. Oechsle (142 votes) were re-elected, while challenger Adam M. Schumm finished with 103 votes.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections later this month.
POSTED: 11/04/25 at 9:58 pm.