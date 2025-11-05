Bond violation, other hearings held

VW independent staff

Five criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Friday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 5. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Bond/probation violations

Ernie Ginter, 24, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen. Judge Burchfield revoked his prior bond and set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 26. Ginter is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Mary McVicker, 37, of Payne, admitted to violating her probation by failing to appear to the probation department and failing to engage in treatment. She was sentenced to 90 days jail and was given credit for 16 days already served.

Jordan Jackson, 31, of Lima, admitted violating to his bond by failing to attend a court hearing. He was released on a surety bond, then signed a time waiver in open court. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 10. Jackson is charged with three counts of theft, fifth degree felonies and two additional counts of theft, both first degree misdemeanors.

Change of plea

Chloe Morefield, 21, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended indictment of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. She was then sentenced to one year of community control, 90 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol monitor and 30 days in jail at a later date. She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment; and was ordered to pay court costs.

Competency hearing

Tabatha Thornsberry, 37, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 26. Thornsberry is charged with harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, and assault, a felony of the fourth degree.