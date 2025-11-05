Majority of school tax issues pass in Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio voters approved 66 percent of the school tax issues on Tuesday’s general election ballot, according to unofficial results compiled by the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA). The passage rate marks a 15-point increase from last year’s general election, when 51 percent of issues passed.

Renewal proposals, which maintain current tax levels, saw overwhelming support, with 55 of 60 passing for a 91.7 percent success rate, however, new money levies remain a challenge. Just 33 percent of new requests passed, up from last year. Voters approved 15 of 45 new levies, four of seven substitute levies, and three of nine bond issues. In total, 74 of 114 issues statewide were approved.

“A school board doesn’t place a levy on the ballot lightly,” said Tom Hosler, OSBA chief executive officer. “Each question represents months of discussion about how to meet student needs while respecting a community’s ability to pay. When a levy is rejected, it isn’t failure — it’s feedback. That exchange between schools and voters is the essence of local government and democracy.”

Hosler added that the results reflect a shared purpose that transcends ballot outcomes.

“For those celebrating, this moment honors partnerships districts have with their communities,” he said. “For others, it’s a chance to listen, reset and prepare for the next step. Across Ohio, boards and voters alike are united by a shared goal — doing what’s best for students.”

While the results are complete, they have not yet been officially certified by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.