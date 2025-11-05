Ohio House passes House Bill 433

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula) have announced that the Ohio House of Representatives passed House Bill 433, legislation to modernize the state’s amusement ride inspection fee structure.

“This legislation isn’t about raising fees,” Rep. Klopfenstein said. “It’s about making sure every operator pays their appropriate share so that Ohio’s amusement ride safety program can continue to operate effectively and efficiently.”

Representative Roy Klopfenstein says HB 433 has passed the Ohio House. Photo submitted

Under current law, all amusement rides, regardless of size, complexity, or inspection time, are charged the same permit fee. As a result, small operators of inflatables and portable rides have been subsidizing the cost of inspecting larger, more complex attractions such as roller coasters and major amusement park rides. House Bill 433 establishes a new fee structure that more accurately reflects the time and cost required to inspect each ride type, ensuring a fair and sustainable system for both regulators and operators.

House Bill 433 now moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration.