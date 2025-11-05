Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 12

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Three rematches highlight this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em games, as we get ready for Week No. 12. It’ll be interesting to see how those rematches and other games go and we’ll see how, if at all, the bye week has/had any affect on teams that are seeded 1-4.

Last week I went 9-2 (81.8 percent), with the misfires being Bluffton and Minster. The Pirates were stunned by Western Reserve and Minster lost a 50-48 shootout to Lehman Catholic. My overall season record is now 180-38 (82.5 percent). This week, regional quarterfinal games involving area teams don’t seem to be the most competitive, at least on paper. We’ll see how it turns out.

Games of the Week

Division III Region 10

Shawnee (8-3) at Wapakoneta (10-0)

These two WBL teams met in Week No. 7 and Wapakoneta cruised to a 42-14 win. I’m not sure if the margin will be that big this time but I don’t think Shawnee can keep up on the scoreboard. The Indians have had a fine season and as I’ve mentioned before, are the most improved team in the WBL, but it would be a big upset if they won this game. Yes, upsets happen but I don’t see it in this game.

The pick: Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial (8-3) at Medina Buckeye (10-0)

An exciting 36-34 win over Copley in the opening round has earned the Roughriders a matchup against the No. 1 seed Bucks, on the road. I have mixed feelings about Buckeye. On one hand, they’ve won four of their games by one score. On the other hand, they’ve played “up” most of the year, with five Division II teams on the schedule, along with a Division I team. Because of the No. 1 seed, I know some people believe Buckeye will cruise in this game but I’m not buying it. I think the Roughriders will keep this one close and will be right there at the end. However, I’m giving a slight edge to the Bucks at home.

The pick: Medina Buckeye

Division IV Region 14

Bellevue (8-3) at Bath (9-1)

In their last three games, the Bellevue Redmen have allowed a total of 15 points. In seven of their 11 games, they’ve allowed 14 or less. On the flip side, Bellevue hasn’t scored a ton of points. In six games, the Redmen have scored 16 or less and in their last three games, they’ve scored a combined 40 points. Bath has scored 34 or more in nine of their 10 games and in the other one, they scored 21. The Wildcats have given up a lot of points as well, but I can’t see them losing this game. Bellevue is a QB run heavy team that likes to eat time off the clock but for that to work in this game, they’ll have to finish off every drive with a touchdown, which is something they’ve struggled to do. Bath is the favorite in this game and I see no reason to pick against the Wildcats.

The pick: Bath

Division VI Region 22

Fairview (10-1) at Paulding (10-0)

Many people claim this is the game of the week and I wouldn’t argue with that. When the two teams met in Week No. 6, Paulding won a 36-31 thriller. Could it be another down to the wire game? It sure could be. Will it be? I’m not so sure. It’s tough to get a read on this one. Since losing to Paulding, Fairview has rolled in five straight games.The Panthers have had three sizable wins in their last three games, although the regular season finale against Antwerp was fairly close until the fourth quarter. Paulding went on to win that game 33-6. For whatever reason, I can’t seem to shake the feeling that the Apaches will win in a slight upset, so I’m sticking with that feeling.

The pick: Fairview

Division VII Region 28

New Bremen (7-4) at St. Henry (9-1)

Another rematch and another game where an upset seems like a possibility. The two teams met in Week No. 9 and St. Henry won 20-0. The Redskins have allowed seven or less in six games and haven’t given up more than 21 in any game. By the way, the 21 points was to Marion Local. New Bremen has allowed eight points or less in five games, so the Cardinals have played good defense as well. While an upset may be possible, I don’t see it happening here. I think St. Henry wins the rematch and moves on to face Cincinnati Country Day or Cedarville in the regional semifinals.

The pick: St. Henry

Best of the Rest

Division II Region 8

Lima Sr. at Trotwood-Madison: Trotwood-Madison

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater at St. Bernard Elmwood Place: Coldwater

Anna at Mechanicsburg: Anna

Division VII Region 26

Edon at Lima Centeral Catholic: Lima Central Catholic

Gibsonburg at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Division VII Region 28

Lehman Catholic at Marion Local: Marion Local

Fort Recovery at Beaver Eastern: Fort Recovery