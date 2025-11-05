Voter turnout low, along with candidacy interest

Vantage Career Center’s levy passed by a wide margin in parts of six different counties. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

As expected, voter turnout in Van Wert County for Tuesday’s election was light. Of the 19,901 registered voters in the county, 4,303, or 21.7 percent, cast ballots early in-person, by mail or at the polls on Tuesday.

Turnout wasn’t the only thing that was light – interest in elected positions was light in many areas of the county. While there was a five way race for three Van Wert City Council at-large seats, those running for seats in wards 1-4 and council president, along with Convoy Village Council were unopposed. Three people ran for three seats on the Lincolnview and Van Wert school boards, and there were just two trustee races in the county’s 12 townships.

No one filed petitions to run for mayor of Elgin, Elgin Village Council, third or fourth ward council seats in Delphos, or Wren Village Council. Scott Village Council and Willshire Village Council each had just two people run for four open seats.

According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, the remaining council members in each municipality have 30 days to make recommendations and fill the seats.

All 15 issues on the ballot were approved in Van Wert County, most by a very substantial margin, including Vantage Career Center’s continuing 0.7 mill property tax renewal for permanent improvements, 8,357-3,243, or 72-28 percent in Van Wert, Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Paulding and Putnam counties.

“We are very appreciative and I’m very happy with the results of the levy,” Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner said. “It’s very important for our mission for us to be able to keep our equipment and our buildings up to date so that we can train our students, both high school and adult. Being up to date provides opportunities for our students, as well as meeting the needs of the businesses in the community and this money is essential in order to make that happen. Just a heartfelt thank you to all of our voters and our communities for the outstanding support.”

While voters in Paulding County approved the Vantage levy, six of the 21 issues on the ballot there were rejected by voters. Four of those were in the Village of Oakwood, where voters shot down an additional fire and EMS levy, a separate additional fire levy, another fire renewal levy and increase, and a similar renewal and increase for EMS.

60 percent of voters in the Village of Paulding rejected a proposed municipal income tax and in the Paulding Exempted School District, 61 percent of voters said no to a proposed additional income tax.

A notable issue that did pass in Paulding County was a replacement levy for the county jail. 56 percent of voters approved the request.

“We are very appreciative of the voters supporting our levy to maintain and operate our jail,” Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said. “We have a nice, clean and professional operation. I believe our inmates are treated fairly. They are well served as far as their health and safety.”

“Our team is becoming more tenured and therefore our expenses increase regarding wages and benefits,” he continued. “This replacement will generate an increase in our revenue which we believe will take us through the next five year cycle in the black. We predict to deficit spend our carryover during the five year levy cycle, but we also predict to stay within a reasonable carryover in the event a major equipment or technology failure would occur, we should have the cash on hand to fix it without asking for additional dollars.”

The race for Antwerp Village Council seemed to be a popular one, as nine people ran for four seats. However, as was the case in Van Wert county, many other races drew little or no interest. A total of 16 races didn’t have enough people file petitions to run and in some cases, no one ran at all. In the Village of Cecil, no one filed to run for mayor or council. In Broughton and Melrose, there were four village council seats up for grabs in each, but no one filed to run.

Overall, voter turnout in Paulding County was 30.5 percent.