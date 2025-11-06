Chamber seeking Leadership applicants

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2026 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January-September of 2026 with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $600. The program is open to employees of Chamber members.

Northwest State Community College will continue as the exclusive sponsor of the 2026 Leadership Van Wert County program. The regional community college, which is based in Archbold, is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the College to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts and sciences, business and public services, nursing and allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert County.

“Our mission is to provide access to education, and we remain committed to serving Van Wert and surrounding communities by launching a full-service facility in the near future,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez noted.

To learn more about the program or if interested in being a part of the 2026 cohort, click here to apply.