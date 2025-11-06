Cowan named first team All-WBL

VW independent sports

In balloting done by league coaches, six Van Wert Cougars have been named to the 2025 All-WBL football team.

Junior Micah Cowan led the way by being named first team All-WBL as a defensive back and as a second team All-WBL offensive skill player. On the defensive side of the ball, Cowan finished with 61 tackles, a WBL high five interceptions and one sack. As a wide receiver, Cowan finished with 78 receptions for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns. The 78 receptions were second second among all league receivers and the 1,038 yards tied for the league high.

Micah Cowan (10) was named first team All-WBL on defense and second team All-WBL on offense. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

Running back Xavier Kelly was named second team All-WBL honors. Kelly, a sophomore, finished with 169 carries for 1,193 and 16 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 418 yards and five more scores.

Quarterback Zach Crummey (181-of-266, 2,351 yards, 19 touchdowns 10 interceptions, 114 yards rushing, nine touchdowns), wide receiver/defensive back Keaten Welch (43-595, six touchdowns, 50 tackles) linebacker Briggs Wallace (team high 87 tackles, three sacks) and defensive back Cohen Bragg (61 tackles) were named honorable mention All-WBL.

The Cougars finished 5-5 (4-5 WBL).

After leading Wapakoneta to a 10-0 season and an outright WBL championship, quarterback Caleb Moyer was named Offensive Skill Player of the Year, while his father, Travis Moyer, was named Coach of the Year. During the regular season, the younger Moyer completed 161-of-186 passes (86.6 percent) for 2,258 yards, 21 touchdowns and just one interception.

First team

Offensive line: Tyler-Doeden Kiessling, Defiance; Mason Ludwig, Austin Van Rooyen, Wapakoneta; Richard Rope, Bath; Xander Post, St. Marys Memorial.

Offensive skill: Caleb Moyer, Kaden Page, Wapakoneta; Zach Welsch, Mikey Hale, Bath; Caleb Schmidt, St. Marys Memorial; JJ Spyker, Shawnee; Kelton Gibbs, Defiance.

Defensive line: Parker Crim, Elida; Jack Rager, LJ Davenport, Bath; Braylon Walter, Wapakoneta.

Defensive skill: Jarrett Mullen, Kaden Page, Daron Houser, Ryan Richardson, Wapakoneta; Taylor Compton, St. Marys Memorial; Liam Sullivan, Bath; Micah Cowan, Van Wert; Chase DePalma, Isaac Meeks, Shawnee.

Second team

Offensive line: George Rope, Bath; Logan Billerman, Celina; Parker Crim, Elida; Darron Houser, Wapakoneta; Savion Murphy, St. Marys Memorial.

Offensive skill: Xavier Kelly, Micah Cowan, Van Wert; Jarrett Mullen, Wapakoneta; Parker Bertke, Celina; Zayne Perkins, Kenton; Josiah Clark, Bath.

Defensive line: Wyatt Buell, Wapakoneta; Owen Ott, St. Marys Memorial; Logan Billerman, Celina; Ty Rudasill, Shawnee.

Defensive skill: Noah Bishop, Wapakoneta; Landyn Williams, Bath; Jordyn Wright, Kelton Gibbs, Defiance; Colton Hopson, Cam Barker, Shawnee; Shane Goebel, Elida.

Honorable mention

Xavier Kelly (11) was named second team All-WBL on offense. Bob Barnes photo

Bath: Logan Markley, Andru McDermott, Clayton Rex, Daniel Cole.

Celina: Brodee Schulte-Arnold, Matt Eicher, Cash Patrick, Cohen Harter.

Defiance: Matthew Walter, Jackson Becker, Chris Bowling, Alex Hinojosa.

Elida: Cam Kaufman, Carter Kerby, Noah Jostpille, Blake Hollar.

Kenton: Jayden Mustain, Maddux McFarlin, Alex Rogel, Garry Phipps.

Shawnee: Kobe Bentz, Reece Davidson. Jarin Bagley, Dalton Hopson.

St. Marys Memorial: Matt Murray, Cole Mullins, Keylan Baker, LJ Ruane.

Ottawa-Glandorf: Deegan Miller, Jayden Guerra, Jack Schroeder, Gage Bellman.

Van Wert: Zach Crummey, Keaten Welch, Briggs Wallace, Cohen Bragg.

Wapakoneta: Ben Hopkins, Andre Longsworth, Ethan Becher, Gauge Vaughn

Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year: Tyler Doeden Kiessling, Defiance; Mason Ludwig, Wapakoneta

Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Caleb Moyer

Coach of the Year: Travis Moyer, Wapakoneta

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Parker Crim, Elida

Co-Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Jarrett Mullen, Wapakoneta; Taylor Compton, St. Marys Memorial

Special Teams Player of the Year: Brady Triplett, St. Marys Memorial