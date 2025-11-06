FOP holiday donations…

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 is once again proud to support the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office’s “Christmas with Kids” program with a $3,000 donation, along with a $500 donation to Main Street Van Wert’s “Holiday at Home.” Pictured above are FOP Chaplin Richard Shobe, Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach and FOP Treasurer Adam Wehage. Pictured below are Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price,Wehage, Breann Sudduth and Shobe. Lodge officials said they’re honored to be able to assist with making the holidays a little brighter for children and their families, and they thanked all of FOP fundraiser supporters for their generosity. Photos submitted