Lancer Pride!

Lincolnview Local Schools recently wrapped up its 2025–2026 United Way Campaign, with staff contributing $7,141, an increase from last year, to support the 32 local partner agencies funded by United Way. Lincolnview continues to be a dedicated supporter of United Way, taking part in the annual campaign and several community initiatives. Staff and students once again showed tremendous generosity through their food donations for the Vantage Day of Caring Food Drive, and have proudly participated in Rivals United week each year since 2016 to help raise funds for the community. Photo submitted