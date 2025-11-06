Vantage BOE hears construction update, other info

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner provides an update on construction at the former Thomas Edison building. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Work is progressing on the new Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, according to Superintendent Rick Turner.

It will be housed in the former Thomas Edison Building across the street from the Vantage campus and during Thursday night’s monthly Vantage school board meeting, Turner said interior demolition is 80-90 percent complete.

“State permits have been approved, allowing building progress to continue,” he stated. Mungers (Munger Munger + Associates Architects Inc.) still need to respond to a couple of outstanding permits for final state approval, but these are not currently impeding progress.”

“A decision has not yet been made on the roof replacement: either tearing off the current roof or installing a Morton Building designed replacement system over it,” he added. “We were assured that one month into the project, we remain on schedule.”

The Vantage Academy of Medical Careers is scheduled to open next fall.

During his report, Turner also thanked voters for supporting Vantage’s 0.7 mill permanent improvement levy. The levy was approved earlier this week by an overall 72-28 percent margin in Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, Allen and Mercer counties.

“Passage of this levy will ensure our facilities and equipment are well-maintained and modern, helping us train a future skilled workforce for our local businesses,” Turner said. “We could not effectively serve our high school and adult students without this backing. We wholeheartedly thank our voters for the confidence they show in us. The support for Vantage our community provides is truly humbling.”

Turner also said a short, formal ceremony to celebrate Vantage’s 50th anniversary will be held at 1 p.m. January 26, 2026, in the Commons area. The event will feature invited speakers and guests, and proclamations will also be read during the ceremony. Following the formal ceremony, tours of the building will be available for all interested guests. The Taste of Vantage/Open House event will take place later that same day.

High School Director Ben Winans informed the board that parent-teacher conferences were held last week and he said eighth grade tours wrapped up this week, with just over 750 students touring Vantage programs. He also noted that sophomore visits are planned for next Friday.

“Every sophomore will visit two programs of their choice for roughly 45 minutes,” he explained. “We are moving this day up from late January to November to assist us as well as the associate schools in planning for the next incoming class.”

The board heard a brief presentation by Early Childhood Education instructor Anna Baker and preschool teacher Kelly Moreno. They provided information, including a daily schedule for students and children. There are 13 children enrolled in the preschool program, and 27 students studying the program.

The agenda itself was very light. Zach Merkle and David Kimmet were approved as firefighting and EMT adult education instructors, and Micah French was approved as a CDL instructor.

Out-of-state and overnight travel was approved for electricity instructor Brent Hoersten to attend the EC&M National Electric Code Book Changes Conference in Quincy, Massachusetts January 12-15.

Board members also accepted a $5,000 donation from Schrader Realty Inc., along with a donation of $100 from Antwerp Exchange Bank for the Vantage’s Interact Club Partnership with Oberberg Commercial Vocational College.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 4, in the district conference room. The board’s annual holiday dinner will follow at 6:45 p.m. in the Cup & Saucer.