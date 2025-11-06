VSC offering holiday food vouchers

VW independent staff

In lieu of a holiday brunch this year, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission is offering $50 holiday food vouchers to eligible veterans.

Veterans must meet eligibilty for VA benefits and:

Be honorably discharged from active duty service

Actively serving National Guard and Reserve

A surviving spouse (not remarried)

A veteran in receipt of payment from the VA.

In addition, a DD214 must be on file with the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission or bring in a DD214 and complete the required information. Veterans must reside in Van Wert County and provide proof of residency, and vouchers must be picked up by a veteran or surviving spouse. Vouchers must be used by Wednesday, November 26.

Vouchers may be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. November 12-21 at the Veterans Service Commission Office, 121 E. Main St., Room 101 (Van Wert County Courthouse), Van Wert. No appointment is necessary. Anyone with questions can contact the Veterans Service Commission Office at 419-238-9592.