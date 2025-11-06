“Y Not Get Spooked” a big success

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert YMCA recently hosted its new “Y Not Get Spooked” event – a free community night that brought laughter, light scares, and lasting memories to more than 200 families. The family-friendly Halloween celebration provided local children with a safe and entertaining way to enjoy the spooky season, complete with themed rooms, crafts, movies, and interactive fun.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ohio City Express, Brent’s Place, and Engrave to Shine, families enjoyed a night full of excitement and imagination. The YMCA community also came together online to vote for the evening’s feature films, selecting Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, which were screened throughout the event for guests to enjoy.

The YMCA’s recent “Y Not Get Spooked” event was a spooky success. Photo submitted

The spooky setup was brought to life by an incredible team of volunteers who transformed the Y into a Halloween wonderland. April Miller hosted the “Creepy Doll Room” and helped with set up alongside Makayla Gillum, and Audrey Coil filled the space with giant spiders and creepy crawlies in her “Bug Room.” Millie Heath gave guests a fright with her “Dead Corpse Room,” Brittney Boaz displayed the “Guts and Organs” experience, and Jen Rozelle Trinosky brought the decorations and crafts to life. Nikki Williams and Skylar Sherry set up the maze and props that made the event so immersive.

‘The YMCA extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who volunteered, donated, and participated,” said Marketing Coordinator Jaz Sandhu. “The event’s success was truly a community effort, showing the Y’s ongoing mission to bring families together in spirit, creativity, and fun. The Van Wert YMCA looks forward to making next year’s “Y Not Get Spooked” event even more spooktacular.”