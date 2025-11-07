Annual Festival of Trees to shine

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding County History Museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, The Festival of Trees, is just around the corner. The dates are Friday, November 14 through Saturday, November 22. Explore nearly 30,000 square feet of holiday trees, displays and decorations in three buildings.

Admission and parking are free. Donations are greatly appreciated. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds.

Eighty decorated trees are on exhibit at Paulding County History Museum’s Festival of Trees, November 14-22. Photo submitted

Since September 30, when the FFA students from Staci Miller’s class brought nearly 80 Christmas trees in from the shed, volunteers have been planning, organizing, and getting ready for the Festival. The theme for this year’s festivities is “Sparkle & Shine.” Elizabeth Miller is again the Festival chairman.

Garland has been hung, trees have been decorated by organizations, groups, clubs and businesses from around the county, as well as by dedicated museum volunteers. Organizers have planned meals, musical entertainment and even a few surprises for Festival-goers. All meals are by free-will donation.



The museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 14, and the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce will prepare and serve a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. A new feature this year will be Columbia Rose, a young guitarist and singer from Payne. She will perform at 7:15 p.m. following the dinner.

Saturday, November 15 is Kids’ Day. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Santa will visit starting at 10 a.m. and Chris Bercaw will be making balloon animals for the kids throughout the afternoon. A lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be hot dogs, burgers, mac-and-cheese. Supper that evening, served from 5-7 p.m., will be a baked potato bar.

Sunday, November 16, the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with brunch served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., a new group to the museum will provide the entertainment. Second Street Strings, a dulcimer group from Defiance, will perform.

Monday, November 17, hours will be 4-8 p.m. A turkey tetrazzini casserole dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m., prepared by the First Presbyterian Church Women.

Tuesday, November 18 is Senior Day. Hours are 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. At 4 p.m., the Paulding High School Jazz Band will provide the entertainment. And from 5-7 p.m., a baked pasta dinner will be prepared and served by the Friends of the Paulding Parks.

Wednesday, November 19, hours are 4-8 p.m. The Paulding County Senior Center will be serving a baked ziti dinner from 5-7 p.m. At 7 p.m., the popular St. Paul Lutheran Bell Choir will returns to perform some holiday selections.

Thursday, November 20, the museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. with a soup and chili supper from 5-7 p.m. Live music will include the Wayne Trace High School Band and Choir from 5-6 p.m. and the Antwerp Community Band from 7-8 p.m.

The hours on Friday, November 21, are 4-8 p.m. A hot cocoa bar will be open the entire time and Jane’s Heavenly Dessert Bar will serve yummy desserts of all kinds from 5-7 p.m. The Christmas carol sing-along begins at 6:30.

Saturday, Nov. 22 is the last day of this year’s festival. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the first time, the museum is participating in the “Shop the Village” event, sponsored by the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy the hot cocoa bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walking tacos will be served for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bidding on the Silent Auction will close at 2 p.m. that day, and the drawing for the OSU Raffle will be held at 2 p.m. as well.

Don’t miss the adjacent Barn 1 and Barn 2, which are filled with lights, animated figures, Nativity scenes, inflatable characters and a dozen model train layouts.

Each day of the event, the Festival will have a photo booth, the Memory Tree, the Mouse Hunt, Vote for Your Favorite Tree, OSU Raffle, and the Silent Auction. Also, shop for unique gifts at the Country Store and to sign Christmas cards to be sent to U.S. Service members.

Check the museum’s Facebook page for details and updates.