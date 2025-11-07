Propane tanker flips near Venedocia

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle minor injury crash, involving a hazardous material leak. It occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. today (Friday) on Ohio 116 near mile post 8 in Jennings Township.

According to a report from the patrol post, a 2015 Freightliner S2G Propane hauler driven by Timothy Clay, 43, of Delphos, was eastbound on Ohio 116 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, re-entered the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its side in the westbound lanes. Clay was able to free himself from the vehicle on his own and suffered only minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This propane tanker overturned on Ohio 116 near Venedocia late Friday morning. The driver escaped with minor injuries and just a small amount of propane leaked from the tank. Bob Barnes photo

As a result of the crash, the vehicle’s container sustained a small leak, nothing that created any risk to individuals in the area. One firefighter at the scene said all of the truck’s safety devices worked properly, keeping the accident scene safe. The container was eventually off-loaded once it was turned upright. Ohio 116 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Spencerville Fire and EMS, Middle Point Fire and Ems, Van Wert County EMA, Ohio Department of Transportation and Hague Towing.