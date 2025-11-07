Renner honored…

Navy Club Ship #726, represented by Commander Ken Myers (left) and Senior Executive Officer Lucas Myers (right) honored Stephanie Renner for her many years of service to the veterans of Van Wert County. For 15 years, Renner has organized Lincolnview’s in-person Veterans Day program, coupon meals during COVID-19 years and card showers for local veterans. This will be her final year as program coordinator. A special award was presented to her during a program held on Friday. Ken Myers noted Renner has dedicated years to honoring veterans as well as teaching students the sacrifices made by patriots. Lincolnview’s annual Veterans Day program will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday in the elementary gymasium. Photo submitted