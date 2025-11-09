Brumback Library offers self-checkout

VW independent staff/submitted information

Starting this week, there’s a new way to check out books from the Brumback Library.

A new self-checkout station is being added at the main library in Van Wert, giving patrons the option to check out their own materials quickly and conveniently.

Self-checkout is now an option at the Brumback Library. Photo submitted

The self-checkout station is designed to give library users more flexibility. Whether someone is in a hurry or prefers a bit of privacy when borrowing materials, the new system provides an easy and efficient alternative to traditional checkout.

Library Director Nellie Schmidt emphasized that the self-checkout is an additional service, not a replacement for personal interaction with staff.

“We want our patrons to know that friendly staff members will still be available on every floor to assist and check out materials, just as they always have,” she explained.

To use the self-checkout, patrons will need to have their physical library card or their digital library card through the SEO App.

Over the past few weeks, library staff have been training with the system to ensure a smooth rollout and to assist patrons as they learn to use it.

“We’re excited to offer this new option as part of our continued effort to make the library experience as welcoming and convenient as possible for everyone in our community,” Schmidt said.