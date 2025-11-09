Veterans gather at Lincolnview for annual program

Veterans Day program coordinator Stephanie Renner thanks all veterans for their service and their sacrifices. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Ahead of Tuesday’s holiday, 47 military veterans were honored during Lincolnview’s annual Veterans Day program, held in the elementary gymnasium on Sunday. They were joined by family members and others and heard remarks from program coordinator Stephanie Renner, who praised all veterans for their sacrifices and commitment.

“It is because of their bravery and selfliness that we live in a nation where liberty and opportunity thrive,” Renner said. “While Veterans Day is a formal day set aside to say ‘thank you’ is important to remember that honoring our veterans should be a daily practice. Veterans deserve our deepest respect and gratitude for all they have given to our community and nation yet too often they are overlooked or only remembered on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, days many treat only as a day off of work or school.”

“All of us can support veterans by volunteering, donating or participating in programs that assist veterans and their families and most importantly, teaching younger generations about the value of veterans to help build a culture of respect that last beyond just special holidays,” she added. “As civilians we cannot imagine the experiences our men and women have faced – our responsibility, since they have bravely and honorably protected is to remember them each and every day. Your strength and resiliance are an essential part of the foundation of our freedom.”

Renner spoke of her family members who have served, including her grandfathers, who both served in World War II, her uncle, who was in attendance at the program and now her son, who is serving in the Air National Guard.

Those in attendance also heard from Lincolnview Jr./Sr. High School seventh grader Lily Holdgreve, who shared her essay on patriotism and spoke of ways to respect and support veterans.

“I’m proud to call America my home and forever grateful for those who fought for it,” she said. “I would like to wholeheartedly thank all the veterans who helped this land become an independent country now called the United States of America.”

Patriotism essays written by fellow Lincolnview seventh graders Lucas Allison and Brilee Smyth were also shared in written form in the program provided to all guests.

Lily Holdgreve

Renner also praised the families of veterans and noted they too have made sacrifices by waiting, hoping and supporting loved ones.

Sunday’s gathering was an emotional one for Renner. After 15 years as the program coordinator, including navigating through COVID-19 with coupon meals instead of a lunch, she’s stepping aside. She said it was a decision that didn’t come easily.

“I’ve absolutely loved celebrating our veterans each year, it is something I am so passionate about, but the time has come for me to step down to let someone else take the lead,” Renner said while fighting back tears. “It was not an easy decision to make. I began planning the program each year in July and those who see me planning will tell you how much I stressed over things as I’ve always wanted the program to be special and absolutely perfect for all our heroes.”

She added she plans to continue working with various organizations that support veterans. Renner also said that thanks to a number of generous donations, she was able to make a donation to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to help bring fallen heroes home.

Renner was honored by John Wiley, who serves as program director for CAMO (Courts Assisting Military Offenders) Court.

Those in attendance enjoyed lunch provided by Burch’s Barn to Table from Rockford, as well as music by a member of the Lincolnview High School steel drum band.