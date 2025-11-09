Volunteers set up…

Volunteers took advantage of Saturday’s dry conditions to set up this year’s Christmas at Fountain Park. Volunteers from the Van Wert Service Club, the Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert, the Van Wert Parks Department and others spent the day preparing for the annual event. A lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 26 at the downtown park and the display will light up Fountain Park each night (weather permitting) through the holiday season. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent