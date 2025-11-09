VWCF to match Giving Tuesday donations

VW independent staff/submitted information

On Tuesday, December 2, the Van Wert County Foundation will once again join the global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, to encourage people to make a difference in the community.

To promote lasting funding solutions and endowment growth, the Van Wert County Foundation will match donations up to $10,000 to benefit organizations who hold a charitable organization endowment fund and select permanent designated funds. Through this commitment, more than $1 million has been raised to support local charitable organizations over the past seven years, helping the community thrive and grow stronger each year.

An endowed fund is a permanent financial resource that provides ongoing operational support to nonprofits. Donations to these funds remain preserved, ensuring these beloved organizations and programs receive sustained benefits for generations to come. Those who would like to celebrate generosity this Giving Tuesday can make a donation towards one or more of the participating funds listed below.

“Giving Tuesday is a reminder of what makes our community so special,” said Laney Nofer, VWCF Grants & Programs Coordinator. “ When individuals, families, businesses, and organizations unite with generosity, we see lasting change right here at home. Each and every gift creates a positive impact that strengthens our shared vision for a well-resourced and thriving community”.

Giving Tuesday donations can be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give, or by check or cash delivered to The Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 2. Donations can be made in honor of a loved one, or anonymous. Anyone with questions should call 419.238.1743 or email laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.