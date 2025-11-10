Audition dates set for new production

VW independent staff/submitted information

Audition dates have been sest for the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s youth theater production of Into the Woods. Auditions will take place at the theater from 4:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, November 18-19. Performances are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, January 24-25, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Into the Woods, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, intertwines several beloved fairy tales—including Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel—into a captivating story about wishes, consequences, and the journey toward self-discovery. Filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, this musical explores what happens after “happily ever after.”

This production seeks youth performers aged 8-18 (grades 3-12). There are numerous named roles and ensemble opportunities representing the wide range of fairy-tale characters. Please note, there are no roles available for children under eight years of age. This is a fully staged, two-act musical featuring challenging singing, acting, and movement—not a “junior” adaptation.

Audition appointments must be scheduled in advance by clicking here or by accessing the registration form on the Van Wert Civic Theatre website, vwct.org/youth-theatre/

Audition appointments will last approximately 45 minutes. Auditioners will be grouped into small teams to cycle through three stations focusing on reading/acting, singing, and movement/dance. No preparation is necessary for the auditions, but familiarity with selections from any Into the Woods cast recording is encouraged. Some auditioners may be asked to return for callbacks on Thursday, November 20.

Rehearsals will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, starting in the last week of November. Prior to performances in January, rehearsals will shift to the NPAC. Not all cast members will be called to attend every rehearsal. When registering to audition, participants should disclose any known scheduling conflicts, as we will attempt to plan rehearsals around these conflicts. Those with multiple conflicts may not be cast but there will be opportunities to participate in the production as stage/tech crew which will require less commitment to nightly rehearsals.

Into the Woods invites both performers and audiences to explore the magic, mystery, and lessons found in the stories we tell. Bringing this complex and beautiful musical to life promises to be a rewarding challenge for all involved.