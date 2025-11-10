Fundraiser underway at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

The halls of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center are getting a little more festive, and a lot more meaningful, as Van Wert Live launches its first-ever Hometown Holiday Wreath Fundraiser in support of youth arts programming.

Beginning Monday, November 10, community members are invited to go online or in person and vote for their favorite holiday wreath with a gift of $1 per vote. You can stop out during Box Office hours or prior to a show to view them and vote in person. Every dollar raised goes directly towards the Niswonger’s youth programming, helping make the arts more accessible and inspiring for young people across the region. Several community businesses have entered the contest and we will highlight them all month long on social media.

Voting will remain open through Friday, December 5, and the winning wreath will be announced on Sunday, December 7 during the 1st Annual Hometown Holiday event, a free celebration for the entire community.

Funds raised through the wreath campaign will fuel several key initiatives designed to connect children and families with the performing arts.

One of the programs, “Star for a Day,” welcomes students into the Niswonger for special tours and learning experiences. During these visits, students discover what it takes to bring a show to life and learn about the mission and operations of the organization, opening their eyes to careers and creativity behind the curtain.

Another is the Community Impact Program, which provides tickets to families so they can attend live performances at the Niswonger. Through partnerships with several local agencies, tickets are placed directly into the hands of those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience a show.

From family tickets to educational tours, children’s programming, and more – every dollar raised in the wreath fundraiser helps create moments of awe, discovery, and joy for young people.

While Van Wert Live has long prioritized youth access to the arts, this Hometown Holiday Wreath campaign marks the organization’s first public, focused appeal specifically for its youth arts programs.

“To see our community rally around the arts for kids is really special,” said Amy McGovern, Box Office Director and Hometown Holiday Wreath Event Coordinator. “Every vote is more than just a dollar — it’s a child seeing their first live show, a student stepping on the Niswonger stage for a tour, or a family making a memory together they’ll never forget. This fundraiser lets everyone be part of that story in such a fun, festive way.”

“The wreaths are beautiful, but the impact behind them is what truly matters,” she added. “When you cast a vote, you’re decorating more than a lobby — you’re helping brighten a child’s entire season.”

As the holiday lights go up and the wreaths are displayed, the Hometown Holiday Wreath Fundraiser invites the community to celebrate the season with generosity and joy, and to help ensure that the magic of live performance continues to inspire young people for years to come.

The link is available online at www.gogophotocontest.com/hometownholidaywreath – or go to our website vanwertlive.com for a link to the contest page.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.