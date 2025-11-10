Horine to Indiana Tech

Van Wert High School senior Reagan Horine recently signed a letter of intent to bowl at the collegiate level at Indiana Tech. Horine qualified for the OHSAA state tournament as a junior and is expected to lead the Cougars during this upcoming season. She was joined by her father, Joe Horine and her mother, Amanda Park at the signing ceremony. Fort Wayne-based Indiana Tech is a member of the NAIA and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. Photo submitted