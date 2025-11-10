Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around some tough playoff football matchups, Paulding, playoff fun facts, private/parochial vs. public, and an almost comical loss.

Tough matchups

In the OHSAA football playoffs, finishing as a top four seed has its benefits – namely a guaranteed home game or two, plus an opening round bye. Some coaches may like the bye, some may not, but that’s a discussion for a different time.

The one drawback – sometimes it creates a sometimes unfavorable matchup earlier than one might like. For example – in the Division III Region 10 semifinals, No. 2 seed Wapakoneta will host No. 6 seed Toledo Central Catholic, a team that is the 2024 state runner-up and won state titles in 2023 and 2022. By a wide margin, the favorites to win the Division III title this year are last year’s champion, Columbus Bishop Watterson or Toledo Central Catholic. It will take a Herculean effort by Wapak to pull the upset Friday night.

In Division IV Region 14, Bath finished as the No. 4 seed and for that, the Wildcats get to face undefeated and Associated Press poll champion Shelby this Friday night. The same can be said for Columbus Grove and Lima Central Catholic in Division VII Region 26.

First time

Congratulations to the Paulding Panthers for their first ever football playoff win. Many (myself included) considered the Panthers a slight underdog going into last Friday’s regional quarterfinal game against Fairview, but Paulding found a way to win the game, 14-10. Best of luck to the Panthers Friday night against Carey.

Playoff fun facts

Across seven divisions, there are 25 undefeated teams left in the football playoffs. There are no teams left with a losing record and two teams that went 5-5 during the regular season that are still alive – Danville and Fort Recovery.

Private/parochial vs. public

If you’re keeping track, private/parochial schools won five of the seven OHSAA volleyball titles over the weekend. Cincinnati Seton, Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas, Mentor Lake Catholic, Newark Catholic and Tiffin Calvert all won titles. The only public schools to win titles were Avon in Division II and Tipp City Tippecanoe in Division III.

Taking it a step further, just three of the seven OHSVCA poll champions won on the court titles – Seton, Archbishop McNicholas and Calvert.

No words

Let me get this straight – the Cleveland Browns lost to a team that’s quite obviously looking toward the 2026 NFL draft, something that is commonly referred to as tanking. The Jets don’t necessarily want to win, but they did just that against the Browns on Sunday. Got it.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.