Real estate transfers 11/3-11/7/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from November 3-7, 2025.

Jacob K. Hamman, Elizabeth A. Hamman to William T. Short III, Katlyn J. Short – Van Wert inlots, lot 3746.

Bruce A. Dangler, Kathy J. Danger to Bailey Parris – Van Wert inlots, lot 1559.

Dylan Schimmoeller, Kaylee Schimmoeller, Kaylee Buzard to Jeremy R. East – Delphos inlots, lot 1397.

Time Temp Promotions LLC to Haven of Hope of Van Wert County Inc. – Van Wert inlots, lot 237.

Timberwoods RV Parks LLC to Timberwoods Campground LLC – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Erika R. Mefferd to Robert F. Mefferd – Convoy outlots, lot 1; lot 1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.

Chuffers Inc. to Wolf Corporation – Delphos inlots, lot 35; lot 36.

Dennis Perry Baysden Sr., Dale E. Baysden to Jacob J. Krueckeberg – Delphos inlots, lot 570.

WTACB Investments LLC to Church Van Wert Inc. – Van Wert inlots, lot 4444.

Thomas V. Wilkin, Leslie J. Leslie K. Wilkin to Wilkin Family Trust, Wilkin Family Trust TR, Thomas V. Wilkin TR, Leslie J. Wilkin TR – a portion of Section 7 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 18 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 21 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 21 in Jennings Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 3527; lot 2528.

Coty J. Baer to Deanna M Wells – Van Wert inlots, lot 1663.

Christopher A. Bolenbaugh, Jennifer R. Bolenbaugh, Timothy A. Bolenbaugh, Shelly A. Bolenbaugh to Christopher A. Bolenbaugh, Jennifer R. Bolenbaugh, Timothy A. Bolenbaugh, Shelly A. Bolenbaugh – a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township.

Robert J. Minnig, Jean Ann Minnig to Minnig Irrevocable Trust, Minning Irrevocable Trust TR, Kevin R. Minning TR, Julie Hall TR, Sarah Diltz TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3807.

Stephen G. Feasby, Joann K. Feasby to Feasby Family Living Trust, Feasby Family Living Trust TR, Stephen G. Feasby TR, Joann K. Feasby TR – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 23 in Tully Township.

Estate of Barry A. Crone to Lesley Crone – Van Wert inlots, lot 3428.

Jessica L. Springer, Brandon Springer, Patricia A. Stevens, Chester Stevens to Mark A. Bartley – Van Wert inlots, lot 1811.

Amber D. Evans, Amber D. Hayes to Nathaniel T. Evans – Van Wert outlots, lot 139; lot 139.

Estate of Larry C. Bland to Jacqueline K. Caffee – a portion of Section 30 in Willshire Township.

Kelly M. Houg, Adam Houg to Jacob K. Hamman, Elizabeth A. Hamman – Van Wert inlots, lot 3730; lot 3731.

Cristal Ann Moore, Jamie M. Moore, Shelly Lynn Kohart, Fred M. Kohart, Cristal A. Moore to Kevin R. Dicus, Elizabeth L. Dicus, Kevin Robert Dicus, Elizabeth Louise Dicus – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Cristal Ann Moore, Jamie M. Moore, Shelly Lynn Kohart, Fred M. Kohart to Cristal Ann Moore, Jamie M. Moore – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Sally Y. Kiggins to Coach’s Girls LLC – a portion of Section 2 in Washington Township.

James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to Mary B. Mox – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to James M. Mox – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to Mary B. Mox – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to J and M Mox LLC – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

David E. Klaus to David E. Klaus Irrevocable Trust, David E. Klaus Irrevocable Trust TR, Rocky L. Klaus TR – Delphos inlots, lot 226; lot 235.

David E. Klaus, Davis Klaus, Dave Klaus to JA Klaus Investments LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 226; lot 235; lot 315; lot 495; lot 496; lot 497, lot 494; lot 480; lot 663; lot 852; Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision, lot 1.

Jared Bourelle to Morgein S. Bigham, Lily L. Burch – Scott outlots, lot 45.

Village of Convoy, Convoy Village to Christina Martin – Convoy inlots, lot 560.

Play Days Daycare LLC to Village of Convoy, Convoy Village – Convoy inlots, lot 561.

David A. Simmons to Larry Riley – Convoy inlots, lot 257; lot 258.

Gregg L. Bashore, Sandra K. Bashore to Ricky L. Anderson, Lynn G. Anderson – Van Wert inlots, lot 3819.

Ronald D. Blake, Jane B. Blake to Lamonte Granger, Sheila Granger – a portion of Section 21 in Ridge Township.