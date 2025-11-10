Real estate transfers 11/3-11/7/2025
The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from November 3-7, 2025.
Jacob K. Hamman, Elizabeth A. Hamman to William T. Short III, Katlyn J. Short – Van Wert inlots, lot 3746.
Bruce A. Dangler, Kathy J. Danger to Bailey Parris – Van Wert inlots, lot 1559.
Dylan Schimmoeller, Kaylee Schimmoeller, Kaylee Buzard to Jeremy R. East – Delphos inlots, lot 1397.
Time Temp Promotions LLC to Haven of Hope of Van Wert County Inc. – Van Wert inlots, lot 237.
Timberwoods RV Parks LLC to Timberwoods Campground LLC – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.
Erika R. Mefferd to Robert F. Mefferd – Convoy outlots, lot 1; lot 1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.
Chuffers Inc. to Wolf Corporation – Delphos inlots, lot 35; lot 36.
Dennis Perry Baysden Sr., Dale E. Baysden to Jacob J. Krueckeberg – Delphos inlots, lot 570.
WTACB Investments LLC to Church Van Wert Inc. – Van Wert inlots, lot 4444.
Thomas V. Wilkin, Leslie J. Leslie K. Wilkin to Wilkin Family Trust, Wilkin Family Trust TR, Thomas V. Wilkin TR, Leslie J. Wilkin TR – a portion of Section 7 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 18 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 21 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 21 in Jennings Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 3527; lot 2528.
Coty J. Baer to Deanna M Wells – Van Wert inlots, lot 1663.
Christopher A. Bolenbaugh, Jennifer R. Bolenbaugh, Timothy A. Bolenbaugh, Shelly A. Bolenbaugh to Christopher A. Bolenbaugh, Jennifer R. Bolenbaugh, Timothy A. Bolenbaugh, Shelly A. Bolenbaugh – a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township.
Robert J. Minnig, Jean Ann Minnig to Minnig Irrevocable Trust, Minning Irrevocable Trust TR, Kevin R. Minning TR, Julie Hall TR, Sarah Diltz TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3807.
Stephen G. Feasby, Joann K. Feasby to Feasby Family Living Trust, Feasby Family Living Trust TR, Stephen G. Feasby TR, Joann K. Feasby TR – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 23 in Tully Township.
Estate of Barry A. Crone to Lesley Crone – Van Wert inlots, lot 3428.
Jessica L. Springer, Brandon Springer, Patricia A. Stevens, Chester Stevens to Mark A. Bartley – Van Wert inlots, lot 1811.
Amber D. Evans, Amber D. Hayes to Nathaniel T. Evans – Van Wert outlots, lot 139; lot 139.
Estate of Larry C. Bland to Jacqueline K. Caffee – a portion of Section 30 in Willshire Township.
Kelly M. Houg, Adam Houg to Jacob K. Hamman, Elizabeth A. Hamman – Van Wert inlots, lot 3730; lot 3731.
Cristal Ann Moore, Jamie M. Moore, Shelly Lynn Kohart, Fred M. Kohart, Cristal A. Moore to Kevin R. Dicus, Elizabeth L. Dicus, Kevin Robert Dicus, Elizabeth Louise Dicus – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.
Cristal Ann Moore, Jamie M. Moore, Shelly Lynn Kohart, Fred M. Kohart to Cristal Ann Moore, Jamie M. Moore – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.
Sally Y. Kiggins to Coach’s Girls LLC – a portion of Section 2 in Washington Township.
James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to Mary B. Mox – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.
James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to James M. Mox – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.
James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to Mary B. Mox – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.
James M. Mox, Mary B. Mox to J and M Mox LLC – a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.
David E. Klaus to David E. Klaus Irrevocable Trust, David E. Klaus Irrevocable Trust TR, Rocky L. Klaus TR – Delphos inlots, lot 226; lot 235.
David E. Klaus, Davis Klaus, Dave Klaus to JA Klaus Investments LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 226; lot 235; lot 315; lot 495; lot 496; lot 497, lot 494; lot 480; lot 663; lot 852; Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision, lot 1.
Jared Bourelle to Morgein S. Bigham, Lily L. Burch – Scott outlots, lot 45.
Village of Convoy, Convoy Village to Christina Martin – Convoy inlots, lot 560.
Play Days Daycare LLC to Village of Convoy, Convoy Village – Convoy inlots, lot 561.
David A. Simmons to Larry Riley – Convoy inlots, lot 257; lot 258.
Gregg L. Bashore, Sandra K. Bashore to Ricky L. Anderson, Lynn G. Anderson – Van Wert inlots, lot 3819.
Ronald D. Blake, Jane B. Blake to Lamonte Granger, Sheila Granger – a portion of Section 21 in Ridge Township.
