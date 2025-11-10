Rebecca M. Markham

Rebecca M. Markham 70, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Vancrest Nursing Home of Van Wert.

Becky, as most of her friends called her, was born on September 7, 1955, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She was daughter of Melvin Henry Johnson and Helen K (Swope) Johnson, who both preceded her in death. She also had a close relationship with her grandparents.

Rebecca Markham

Rebecca married Chester Gales Markham, Jr. on March 29,1990, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2000.

She worked at McDonald’s for several years as a cashier. She loved her pets, her cat, Blessings, gave her much comfort and joy. Becky loved to knit, craft, and attend Bible studies. She had been part of the Homestead Village for many years. Her neighbors in that community were like family, and very dear friends. She also had brothers and sisters in Christ at the Pentecostal Way Church.

Becky had attended the Salvation Army church where she met her good friend, Ed Hill. There after, she attended Bible study & services with Pastor Watson and her friends at Homestead. She had a heart for Jesus and Pastor Watson, gave her great inspiration . Becky was a member of the Pentecostal Way Church of Van Wert and was part of their prayer team.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, at the Pentecostal Way Church, 1213 Leeson Ave., Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Pentecostal Way Church or the Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.