Students of the month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks selected Lincolnview High School senior Delana Rank (pictured above), and Vantage Career Center senior Logan A. Winke (below) as the recipients of the Student of the Month for October. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. Lodge Student of Month Chair Linda Stanley is pictured with both students. Photos submitted