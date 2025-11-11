American Legion Post 178 hosts Veterans Day program

American Legion Post 178 Commander Randy Matthews talks about honoring all veterans. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Statistics show just six percent of American adults have served in the military, but all of them – living and deceased – should be honored.

That was the message shared by Randy Matthews, Commander of Van Wert American Legion Post 178 during a brief Veterans Day service held on Tuesday.

“It is a small and talented group that enables our communities to function,” Matthews said. “If you surveyed your local police or fire departments, you’d find a disproportionately high percentage of their numbers are veterans. When emergencies hit, there’s a good chance it’s a veteran who’s the first to respond. Americans are fortunate to have people willing to volunteer to risk their lives for us.”

“When a veteran leaves the military, he or she is likely to be a key contributor to our communities,” he continued. “They may be a school teacher, construction worker, or a first responder. They may be a business owner or real estate agent, medical professional but regardless of occupation, veterans take a mission seriously. They vote in higher percentages than non-veterans, they’re more likely to volunteer in communities and less likely to live in poverty.”

Matthews also shared the story of Sgt. William Shemin, who repeatedly crossed heavy enemy fire to rescue wounded comrades during World War I. Despite his bravery, an initial recommondation for him to receive the Medal of Honor was denied due to anti-Semitism at the time. Instead, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, but his family campaigned for decades for him to receive the highest honor. Shemin, who passed away in 1973, was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2015.

Past Post Commander Bill Marshall updated those in attendance on the Memorial Walkway, just outside Post 178 on W. Main St. He explained the Van Wert Post has been in existence since 1921 and he said different monuments have been added over the years, including World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He said through donations and sales of bricks on the walkway, the Post has been able to add new monuments, including first responders/police and fire, along with one honoring National Guard members.

“They gave their time, in many cases 8-10 years, some that stayed for 20 years and we wanted to recognize them, so we added two more monuments,” Marshall said of National Guard members.

Marshall also said 4×8 and 8×8 bricks are available to honor past family members who have served. Forms for the bricks can be obtained at Post 178.

Chaplin Marc Rucklus provided opening and closing prayers, Matthews shared a reading of the poem “In Flanders Field” and a lunch was served to those in attendance after the ceremony. The service was scheduled to take place outside at Memorial Park but except for a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps, it was moved indoors due to cold and windy conditions.