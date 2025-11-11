Brandon Lee Bartz

Brandon Lee Bartz, 49, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025.

He was born on February 27, 1976, in Van Wert, to Tom E. and Paula J. Bartz. On November 24, 2015, he married the former Brenda Schulte.

Brandon Bartz

A 1994 graduate of Van Wert High School, Brandon had a lifelong passion for sports. He loved bowling, baseball, softball and golf. He supported the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame football and his beloved Atlanta Braves. Brandon’s enthusiasm for sports was shared with his family and friends. He was the service manager at Rable’s Auto Service in St. Marys.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Brenda Bartz; his father, Tom E. (Tammy) Bartz; his mother, Paula J. (Ron) Kline; his children, Austin Fast, Alexandrea (Korbin) Slade, Caleb (Christina) York, and Mackenzie Bartz; his grandchildren, Paisley and Grayson Slade; his stepchildren, Aaron (Cammie) Deffenbaugh, Alexis (James) Gee and Nash Deffenbaugh; his step-grandchildren, Cashtyn, Rowan and Dara; his sister, Kristy (Terry) Boyd; his step-brother, Matthew (Kimmi) Jay; his step-sister, Kristen (John) Maenle, and his step-sister-in-law, Kelli Wood.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Verne and Marilyn Sue Bartz; his maternal grandparents, Paul and Evelyn Martz; his stepbrothers, Chad Jay and Anthony Jay, and a stepsister, Jennifer Jay.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday, November 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.