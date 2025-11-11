Council hears pedestrian safety ideas

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Days after a child was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of S. Washington St. and Crawford St., Council At-Large elect Hall Block said he believes there are steps that can be taken to make the intersection safer for children to cross.

A boy, 12, suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by an SUV there last Tuesday. It was the second time in approximately a year that a child was hit at the intersection. Last November, a boy, 9, struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Councilman-elect Hall Block believes there are several ways to make the intersection of S. Washington St. and Crawford St. safer for pedestrians. Bob Barnes photo

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Block, who will take office in January, addressed the current council and shared several ideas from himself and others. The possible measures include a raised intersection that would essentially act as a speed bump, a narrowing of the road that would force people to focus on the driving area, rumble strips, flashing warning lights over the intersection, painting “slow” on the pavement in front of the crosswalk, a signal phase within the traffic signal that would stop all traffic for pedestrian movement, placing a crossing guard there or having Van Wert Police and/or the Ohio State Highway Patrol enforce the speed limit at the intersection.

“I feel there’s a lot of options we have in front of us and not any one of them is guaranteed to make intersection perfectly safe, but there’s options in front of us we could have use to make things safer and I think we should consider that,” he said.

Council is expected to consider the suggestions.

During the administrative reports portion of Monday’s agenda, Law Director John Hatcher told council he’s been investigating low-level THC products being sold at certain stores in the city and he added statewide litigation is underway on the same matter. There is a 90-day hold on prohibiting such sales, but it’s scheduled to end on December 2, unless further action is taken.

“The Attorney General and Governor’s office are trying to stop this practice,” he said.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore informed council that the second draft of the 2026 budget will be ready by the end of this week. The first of three readings toward approval could occur at the next meeting. A bit later in the meeting, council approved a request by At-Large Councilwoman Jana Ringwald, who serves as chair of the finance committee, to prepare 2026 budget legislation, salary ordinances and standard end-of-the-year transfers.

Mayor Ken Markward reminded council members that leaf pickup will begin on November 24 and will run for four weeks, and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming informed council that the city’s TTHM (total trihalomethanes) correction plan was sent to the Ohio EPA for review last Friday.

“That’s work that will take place at the water plant sometime next summer, once it goes through the approval process,” Fleming said.

He also said blowers, mixers and bubblers have already been installed in the water towers and are functioning, but added they won’t do a lot at this time of year for because the water is now cold. TTHM levels have repeatedly come in just above the approved standard, but the overage does not pose an immediate health risk.

Airport Authority President Andrew Davis and board member Steve Bailey appeared before council to request $40,000 from the city for 2026 expenses. The amount is the same given by the city last year and Davis noted the county typically matches the city’s contribution.

Among the legislative items approved by council:

A resolution establishing new rates for employee contribution and employer’s participation in the city’s healthcare program and health savings account program for 2026.

An ordinance approving preliminary legislation for the construction of a new shared use path and sidewalk on Fox Road and on S. Washington St.

An ordinance authorizing an agreement with the Ohio Attorney General’s office for the collection of delinquent income taxes.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 24, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.