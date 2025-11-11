Rotary Club donation…

The Van Wert Rotary Club proudly presented a $10,000 check to Rhonda Cunningham and Mark Bagley on behalf of the No Child Without a Bed program. This initiative ensures that every child in Van Wert County has a safe and comfortable place to sleep, a mission that aligns perfectly with Rotary’s commitment to serving families and improving community well-being. Funds were raised through Rotary’s annual raffle and a matching district grant. The presentation took place during the club’s weekly meeting at Willow Bend Country Club. Pictured (left to right): Aaron Anspach, Rhonda Cunningham, Mark Bagley, Andy Czajkowski, Gary Taylor, and Shad Foster. Van Wert Rotary extends sincere appreciation to everyone who supported this effort and continues to make a difference in the lives of local children and families. Photo submitted