Tania S. Kreischer

Tania S. Kreischer, beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2025, surrounded by a house full of family and friends.

She was born October 8, 1959, in Van Wert, to Homer H. “Dick” and Irene E. (Riley) Adams.

Tania lived a life full of joy and passion. She found solace in her flower gardens, relished time spent outdoors, and was an avid reader. Tania had a knack for piecing together jigsaw puzzles and enjoyed traveling, particularly to the beautiful Savannah, Georgia area. A true music enthusiast, she had a special fondness for the Eagles, which often accompanied her in her home. In her quieter moments, Tania loved to immerse herself in her favorite mystery and adventure television shows. Most importantly, Tania’s heart was filled with love for her family and friends, especially her cherished grandchildren.

She spent her formative years attending Zion Christian Union Church with her loved ones and dedicated over 17 years of her career to Federal Mogul in Van Wert, having also worked at Teleflex in Van Wert and as a teacher’s aide for Crestview Local Schools.

Tania is survived by her husband, Richard Kreischer of Convoy; her children, Joseph (Tammy) Motycka of Convoy, Jared Motycka of Ohio City, Adam (Yana) Lyons of Hilliard, and Raven Kreischer of Convoy; her loving sisters, Cheryl (Frank Sr.) Bowen of Ohio City and Rosanne (Richard) Font of Paulding, and her treasured grandchildren, Ava, Reid and Owen Motycka and Daniel Lyons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Adams; her mother-in-law and stepfather in law, Gwendolyn and Paul Woods; and her father-in-law, William Kreischer.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemtery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, November 13, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Tania’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.