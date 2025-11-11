VWHS releases hoops ticket information

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert High School has released information about tickets for boys basketball games, along wti adult punch passes.

Boys basketball season tickets

Fans can purchase boys’ basketball season tickets at the Van Wert High School Athletic Department Office starting Monday, November 17, through Friday, December 5 (excluding Thanksgiving week), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase in the Athletic Director’s office on the evening of Thursday, December 4, from 6-8 p.m. during the girls home basketball game against Kenton.

Holders of 2024-2025 season tickets will retain their same seats. New season ticket holders can choose their seats when they visit the office to pick up their tickets. Season tickets cost $80 for 12 home games and can be paid for by cash or check only. Checks should be made out to Van Wert City Schools. Please note that no tickets will be mailed.

Van Wert’s home opener will be Saturday, December 6, vs. Wayne Trace. Other home games on this year’s schedule include Elida, Columbus Grove, Ottoville, Lincolnview, Marion Local, Defiance, Coldwater, St. Marys Memorial, St. Henry, Shawnee and Spencerville.

Adult punch passes

Adult punch passes for the 2025-2026 school year will be available at the high school, middle school, and elementary school offices starting Monday, November 17. These passes will remain available throughout the year. Adult punch passes are valid for all athletic contests except for varsity/junior varsity boys basketball games and any OHSAA tournament games. An adult punch pass costs $70. Punch passes are not limited to the purchaser and can be used by multiple people entering the same contest. All passes are non-refundable, and lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

