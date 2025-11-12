Man convicted of strangulation sentenced to prison

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man who previously entered a guilty plea to a charge of strangulation was sentenced Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Lowery Irby, 38, was sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to 12 months in prison on the third degree felony charge. He was given credit for 121 days already served in the county jail and he was ordered to pay court costs. The charge was tied to a July incident. In exchange for the guilty plea, a count of domestic violence was dismissed. Court documents indicate Irby has three previous convictions for domestic violence.

Five people were arraigned on Wednesday.

Nicholas Greenlee, of Montpelier, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 10.

Kasey Schisler, 37, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of non-support of dependents, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 10.

Michael Whisman, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony; attempted vehicular assault, a second degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 10.

Jason Tallman, 43, of Venedocia, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 10.

Three other criminal hearings were held on Wednesday.

Brandon Craig, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction. His case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Storm McGinnis, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Sarah Collier, 43, of Payne, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 10.