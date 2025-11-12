ND&T, Ohio City FD joining forces

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — This holiday season, National Door & Trim is joining forces with the Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department to spread some extra holiday cheer.

What began as a small local tradition has grown into a community-wide initiative. This year, ND&T is taking on an even larger role in the coordination and distribution of Christmas gifts for the children of Ohio City. Through the Doors to Success Endowment Fund, donations from ND&T partners, friends, and community members will go directly toward purchasing gifts for local children. Every contribution helps open a door to a brighter holiday season for the youth of Ohio City.

The Ohio City Fire Department’s Christmas drive has become an annual event. Photo submitted

“We’re proud to continue this cherished Ohio City tradition and are deeply grateful to everyone who joins us in making this holiday season unforgettable for our community,” Marketing Director Heather Germann said.

Click here to donate online through the Doors to Success Endowment Fund.

Checks may be made out to the Van Wert County Foundation with the memo note: Doors to Success Endowment. Checks may be mailed to National Door & Trim, Attn: Rilee Conrad, PO Box 278, 200 West Skinner Street, Ohio City, OH 45874.