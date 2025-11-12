OhioHealth assisting local food drives

Submitted information

Right now, there is an unprecedented need for food assistance and with that in mind, OhioHealth is partnering with the West Ohio Food Bank and the United Way of Van Wert County to host two upcoming food drives aimed at providing direct support to the community.

The food drives will take place at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N Franklin St., Van Wert, on Tuesday November 25, and Tuesday December 16, from noon to 2 p.m both days. OhioHealth associates and leaders will be onsite, volunteering to distribute food.

“This collaboration highlights the power of community partnerships to fight hunger,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and board member of the United Way of Van Wert County. “Also, by hosting these events at Trinity Friends Church, a central and accessible location, we are able to assist as many people as possible.”

Event details: