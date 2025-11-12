Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 13

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Week No. 13 of the high school football season is here. For some teams, Week 13 is just a routine part of the schedule. For others, it’s uncharted terrority. Regardless, it’s an exciting time for players, coaches and fans. Bye weeks are over and everyone has been on the field for at least one playoff game.

Last week I went 11-1 (91.6 percent), with the only mistake being Paulding vs. Fairview. My playoff record now stands at 20-3 (86.9 percent) and my overall record is 191-39 (83 percent). Eight games are on this Pigskin Pick’Em slate – four Games of the Week, and the Best of the Rest. Good luck to all area teams.

Games of the Week

Division III Region 10

Toledo Central Catholic (8-4) at Wapakoneta (11-0)

Never mind Toledo Central Catholic’s 6-4 regular season. The Fighting Irish started the season 0-3 with losses to powerful Walsh Jesuit, Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Catholic Central, three teams that are currently 31-1. Two of those losses came by a combined four points. There’s a reason why this squad was the 2024 Division III state runner up and state champions the two seasons before that. Wapakoneta has had the season everyone expected – undefeated, dominating wins, never really challenged, and a No. 2 ranking in Division III. I guess the closes thing to a challenge was the fact that Shawnee seemed to hang around for a while last week, but the Redskins won the game 41-16. Despite all of that, Wapak is the underdog in this game and some say a rather sizable one. I don’t like to count Travis Moyer and crew out of any game. Do I think Wapakoneta can challenge TCC? Yes. Do I think they can win the game? Yes, but I have to agree with others that it would be a very notable upset. The numbers tell me to pick the Fighting Irish. I hope I’m wrong.

The pick: Toledo Central Catholic

Division IV Region 14

Bath (9-2) at Shelby (11-0)

Two years ago, Shelby defeated Van Wert 71-41 in a Region 14 quarterfinal game. Many of the key players on that team, including quarterback Brayden DeVito, were sophomores at the time. They’re seniors now and they’re on a roll. The Whippets have scored at least 37 points in every game this season. Defensively, they’ve shut out five teams and held two others to six points. No wonder this team finished as the Associated Press poll champion. Bath has scored a lot of points this year but the Wildcats have given up a lot of points as well. It’s been a memorable season for Bath but unfortunately, I believe it will come to an end in Richland County Friday night.

The pick: Shelby

Division VI Region 22

Carey (8-4) at Paulding (11-0)

My apologies to the Paulding Panthers. I admit it – I didn’t think they’d beat Fairview in last Friday’s rematch. Not only did Paulding win 14-10, the Panthers kept Fairview’s potent offense out of the end zone the entire game. Fairview’s only touchdown came on an interception return. Very impressive. Having said that, Paulding is the underdog in this game. Yes, I know Carey has four losses. The Blue Devils began the season 0-3 with losses to Hopewell-Loudon, Galion and Lima Central Catholic. Those three teams are a combined 30-3 and all three are still alive in the playoffs. Carey is big and physical and they didn’t seem to have much trouble with No. 1 seed Margeretta last week. The week before that, Carey dispatched Patrick Henry 16-7. I’m kind of torn here. I want Paulding to win the game and I can’t completely count out the Panthers. I don’t want to do this, but I’m going to play the odds and say the Blue Devils win. However, I’ll be perfectly happy if I’m wrong.

The pick: Carey

Division VII Region 26

Columbus Grove (8-3) at Lima Central Catholic (10-1)

Wow. This can very easily be considered the game of the week. I’m not sure who the favorite is in this game – you can make a case for either team. Lima Centeral Catholic’s only loss came at the hands of Columbus Grove, 33-25, in Week No. 9. The Bulldogs led 33-13 going into the fourth quarter of that game. The ironic part of that game was the fact that the two teams were the two best defensive teams in the NWC. As you know, Columbus Grove started the season 0-3 but hasn’t lost since. I can’t help but think this game will be decided by a touchdown or less and it feels as though this time, it will be a low scoring game. I keep going back and forth on who to pick. It’s a toss-up game. A big play, on offense or defense, could very well decide this game. I’ve stalled long enough, time to make a decision – the Thunderbirds are my pick to win the rematch.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Best of the Rest

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater at Tri-Village: Coldwater

Anna at Springfield Northeastern: Anna

Division VII Region 28

Fort Recovery at Marion Local: Marion Local

Cedarville at St. Henry: St. Henry