Record holder!

2022 Lincolnview High School graduate Kendall Bollenbacher is now Spring Arbor University’s career kills leader. Bollenbacher, a senior outside hitter on the Spring Arbor volleyball team, etched her name in the record book with nine kills during the Cougars’ 3-0 sweep of Taylor University in the Crossroads League tournament quarterfinals last Saturday. She had 1,370 kills ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal match against Indiana Wesleyan, Bollenbacher broke the previous record of 1,363 held by Annie Jones (2008-11). During the win, she also had 13 digs and a pair of aces. Spring Arbor University photo