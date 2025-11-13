Renner thanks Lancer community
To the Editor,
I would like to take this time to thank our Lancer community for helping to make my final program as Veterans Day Coordinator a success. It was a privilege to have so many Veterans and their family members present for our program and catered meal by Burtch’s Barn to Table. I am grateful to every student who brought a Veteran with them as well as Grace Custer (steel drum member) for providing music during the meal. It is bittersweet to step down after 15 years as the Veterans Day Coordinator. However, I will continue to follow my passion of helping veterans and work with various local and national organizations that support our nation’s heroes. I have enjoyed planning every event over the years to honor and celebrate our veterans. I hope each Veteran knows how much you truly mean to me.
I would also like to acknowledge our very generous program sponsors. Without the support from these businesses, organizations, and families – this program and the programs in the past – would not be possible. These sponsors also helped in raising funds for Honor Flight to allow more Veterans and families to take part in this wonderful opportunity, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency program to help bring our fallen heroes back home, Angels for Veterans in Celina, and The Van Wert CAMO Court.
Thank you to the 2025 Veterans Day sponsors:
- 1st Federal of Van Wert
- StateWide Ford
- Leland Smith (Randy Myers)
- Thaison Leaser of Edward Jones
- Randy Carey of Carey Insurance and Financial Services
- Huggy Bear Campground
- Van Wert Carts & More
- Overholt Moorman Electric/All-Temp Refrigeration
- GLM Transport
- Four-U Office Supplies
- Van Wert Propane
- H.A. Dorsten, Inc.
- Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc.
- K & L Ready Mix
- Scott & Amber Davis Family
- Venedocia Lions Club
- Dellinger Bros.
- Vancrest
- Industrial Maintenance Team, INC.
- Alexander & Bebout, Inc.
- Laudick’s Jewelry
- Daniel Shellabarger & family
With gratitude,
Mrs. Stephanie Renner
