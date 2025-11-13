Renner thanks Lancer community

To the Editor,

I would like to take this time to thank our Lancer community for helping to make my final program as Veterans Day Coordinator a success. It was a privilege to have so many Veterans and their family members present for our program and catered meal by Burtch’s Barn to Table. I am grateful to every student who brought a Veteran with them as well as Grace Custer (steel drum member) for providing music during the meal. It is bittersweet to step down after 15 years as the Veterans Day Coordinator. However, I will continue to follow my passion of helping veterans and work with various local and national organizations that support our nation’s heroes. I have enjoyed planning every event over the years to honor and celebrate our veterans. I hope each Veteran knows how much you truly mean to me.

I would also like to acknowledge our very generous program sponsors. Without the support from these businesses, organizations, and families – this program and the programs in the past – would not be possible. These sponsors also helped in raising funds for Honor Flight to allow more Veterans and families to take part in this wonderful opportunity, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency program to help bring our fallen heroes back home, Angels for Veterans in Celina, and The Van Wert CAMO Court.

Thank you to the 2025 Veterans Day sponsors:

1 st Federal of Van Wert

Federal of Van Wert StateWide Ford

Leland Smith (Randy Myers)

Thaison Leaser of Edward Jones

Randy Carey of Carey Insurance and Financial Services

Huggy Bear Campground

Van Wert Carts & More

Overholt Moorman Electric/All-Temp Refrigeration

GLM Transport

Four-U Office Supplies

Van Wert Propane

H.A. Dorsten, Inc.

Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc.

K & L Ready Mix

Scott & Amber Davis Family

Venedocia Lions Club

Dellinger Bros.

Vancrest

Industrial Maintenance Team, INC.

Alexander & Bebout, Inc.

Laudick’s Jewelry

Daniel Shellabarger & family

With gratitude,

Mrs. Stephanie Renner