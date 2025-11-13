The Van Wert County Courthouse

Vantage to offer a holiday lunch

Come celebrate the holiday season with Vantage Career Center’s Culinary Arts students as they showcase their skills at this year’s holiday lunch.

Join students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 11, at the Cup & Saucer and enjoy a warm, festive buffet filled with seasonal favorites, including:

Culinary Arts students will prepare lunch on December 11. Photo submitted
  • Salad bar
  • Smoked turkey and gravy
  • Pineapple glazed ham
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Candied sweet potatoes
  • Green bean casserole
  • Cornbread dressing
  • Buttered corn
  • Fresh baked warm bread
  • Pumpkin pie and assorted desserts

Reservations are required — this event fills quickly. Call 419.238.5411 ext. 2069 and leave a voicemail to reserve your spot. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

The cost is $12 per person, which includes dessert and beverages (lemonade, iced tea, and water).

