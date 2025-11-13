Vantage to offer a holiday lunch
Come celebrate the holiday season with Vantage Career Center’s Culinary Arts students as they showcase their skills at this year’s holiday lunch.
Join students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 11, at the Cup & Saucer and enjoy a warm, festive buffet filled with seasonal favorites, including:
- Salad bar
- Smoked turkey and gravy
- Pineapple glazed ham
- Mashed potatoes
- Candied sweet potatoes
- Green bean casserole
- Cornbread dressing
- Buttered corn
- Fresh baked warm bread
- Pumpkin pie and assorted desserts
Reservations are required — this event fills quickly. Call 419.238.5411 ext. 2069 and leave a voicemail to reserve your spot. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
The cost is $12 per person, which includes dessert and beverages (lemonade, iced tea, and water).
