Vantage to offer a holiday lunch

Come celebrate the holiday season with Vantage Career Center’s Culinary Arts students as they showcase their skills at this year’s holiday lunch.

Join students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 11, at the Cup & Saucer and enjoy a warm, festive buffet filled with seasonal favorites, including:

Culinary Arts students will prepare lunch on December 11. Photo submitted

Salad bar

Smoked turkey and gravy

Pineapple glazed ham

Mashed potatoes

Candied sweet potatoes

Green bean casserole

Cornbread dressing

Buttered corn

Fresh baked warm bread

Pumpkin pie and assorted desserts

Reservations are required — this event fills quickly. Call 419.238.5411 ext. 2069 and leave a voicemail to reserve your spot. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

The cost is $12 per person, which includes dessert and beverages (lemonade, iced tea, and water).