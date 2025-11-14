Cross country awards…

CONVOY — The Crestview cross country program concluded its season after the boys’ team earned the Division IV state title and two girls competed at the state level. Head coach Randy Grandstaff recognized the teams’ accomplishments throughout the season at their awards presentation.

Special awards (picture No. 1): Levi Hoblet (Most Improved), Lincoln Smith (Most Valuable Performer, Senior Award), Andy Heth (Coaches Award, Golden Guts Award). Not pictured: Jake Heth (Senior Award), Xavier Tyas (Senior Award). Boys NWC Scholar-Athletes (picture No. 2): Row 1 – Kale Vining, Derek Young, Drayden Hoffman, Ian Owens. Row 2 – Caleb Thomas, Luke Sawmiller, Lincoln Smith, Hudson Perrott, Andy Heth.

Special awards (picture No. 3): Anna Gardner (Coaches Award, Golden Guts Award, Senior Award), Chloe Miller (Most Improved), Emily Heth (Most Valuable Performer). Girls NWC Scholar-Athletes (picture No. 4): Ava Motycka, Marlee Temple, Chloe Miller, Taylor Kittle, Emily Heth, Anna Gardner.

Runners earning All-Ohio, Regional, District and NWC honors included: Lincoln Smith, first team All-Ohio, first team tegionals, first team district, first team NWC; Derek Young, second team All-Ohio, first team regionals, first team district, first team NWC; Hudson Perrott, second team All Ohio, first team regionals, first team district, second team NWC; Kale Vining, second team All-Ohio, first team regionals, first team district, first team NWC; Andy Heth, first team district, second team NWC; Caleb Thomas, first team district; Ian Owens, first team district; Emily Heth, first team regionals, first team district, first team NWC, and Anna Gardner, first team district, first team NWC.

