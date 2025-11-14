Holiday shopping event in Paulding

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to kick off the holiday season with “Shop the Village” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 22, throughout downtown Paulding.

The community tradition will feature more than 70 vendors across 19 local locations, offering an mix of handcrafted goods, boutique apparel, baked treats, home décor, jewelry, beauty products, woodworking, ceramics, and more. There’s a bonus for early shoppers: the first 150 visitors to Grounded Coffee & Crumbs (112 N. Williams St.) will receive a free Shop the Village reusable tote bag courtesy of the Chamber and Manz Accounting, perfect for carrying treasures from stop to stop.

“Shop the Village is one of our favorite Chamber events of the year,” said Jill Strahley, Executive Director of the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a celebration of small-town spirit and the people who make Paulding thrive. Every purchase supports a neighbor, a student, or a small business that keeps our community strong.”

Where to shop

Vendors and special activities will be hosted at: Branch Christian Fellowship, Grounded Coffee & Crumbs, Studio 38, Keepsake Beads & Boutique, Fuel Good Energy, Hollywood & Vine, Fessel Jewelers, Limitless, Salon 104 on the Square, Deja Brew by Cassy, Lindsey & Company Hair Studio, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2405, C & C Treasures, Hidn Treasures, E&R Ceramics, Manz Accounting, Paulding Ace Hardware, Fiesta Habaneros, Bargain Bin of Paulding, Nini’s Ice Cream, Paulding Recovery Clubhouse.

Shoppers can stroll between these sites to enjoy local retail favorites, pop-up artisans, sweet treats, and festive decorations throughout downtown.

NextGen Youth Artisan Market

New this year, the NextGen Youth Artisan Market will be located next to Grounded Coffee & Crumbs under the outdoor tent from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This market will showcase talented young artists and makers from Paulding County who will sell their own handcrafted creations from art and baked goods to gifts and décor.

“The NextGen Youth Artisan Market gives our youth the chance to experience entrepreneurship in action,” Strahley said. “It’s a fun and inspiring way for them to learn business skills and engage with the community.”

Youth business showcase running alongside shop the village

The Youth Business Showcase will take place at the Paulding VFW Post #587 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local students will share their entrepreneurial stories, sell their handmade products, and compete for awards and prizes including Visa gift cards, banners, and startup funds.

A full day of countywide festivities

In addition to Shop the Village, November 22 marks the final day of the Paulding County History Museum’s Festival of Trees. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding. Visitors can enjoy beautifully decorated trees, live entertainment, and festive displays before or after their shopping stops.

The Village of Antwerp will also host its Shop Small Business Saturday celebration the same day, offering even more opportunities to explore and support local across Paulding County. Maps, vendor details, and event updates will be shared on the Paulding Chamber’s Facebook page and Shop the Village’s Facebook Event page.