Klopfenstein votes for Joshua Alert

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — This week, State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) voted in support of House Bill 359, legislation to establish the Joshua Alert — a statewide emergency alert system designed to protect children with autism and other developmental disabilities who go missing.

Roy Klopfenstein

House Bill 359 honors the memory of 6-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef Jr., a young boy with autism from West Chester who tragically lost his life in November 2024 after going missing near his home.

“This legislation will be an invaluable resource for our law enforcement community,” Rep. Klopfenstein said. “It will enable quicker response times, saving the lives of some of our most vulnerable populations.”

The Joshua Alert will activate a coordinated, statewide response utilizing Ohio’s existing alert systems. Once a child with a diagnosed developmental disability is reported missing, law enforcement can issue an alert through broadcast, digital, and community channels, ensuring the public is quickly informed and engaged in search efforts.

The bill was sent to the Ohio Senate for consideration.