Laux, Shepard lauded with OHSP honors

Submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2025 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Laux, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2025. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert Post, chose Trooper Laux based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper of the Year Tucker L. Laux and Distpacher of the Year Shannon M. Shepard.

Trooper Laux joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 as a member of the 165th Academy Class. He is a graduate of Celina High School, attended Wright State University – Lake Campus, and is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Trooper Laux serves as a field training officer and has also been awarded the Patrol’s physical fitness, criminal patrol, safe driving and firearms proficiency awards.

Trooper Laux and his family reside in Mercer County.

Radio dispatcher Shannon M. Shepard has been selected the 2025 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert dispatch center. Shepard joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 and was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Shepard based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Shepard and her family reside in Allen County.

Both Laux and Shepard are in contention for District and State honors as Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.