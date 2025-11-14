Phyllis Elaine Dougal

Phyllis Elaine Dougal, 97, passed away Thursday, November 13, 2025, at her residence in Van Wert.

Phyllis was born on May 26, 1928, in Van Wert, the daughter of Irvin Eugene Friedly and Pearl Zada (Vian) Friedly, who both preceded her in death.

Phyllis married Paul G. Dougal on May 23, 1947, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 1997.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Patrick Dougal, and a sister, Barbara June Chivington.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Dougal and Dolly Dougal, both of Van Wert.

Phyllis was a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School. She enjoyed gardening and her grandkitties. Most of all, she was loved by her family and friends and was known as a mom to all generations.

A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. Internment will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice of Van Wert.

