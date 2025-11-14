RTA receives grants to expand into Van Wert County

While it may not be an actual bus to start, RTA service into Van Wert County is closer to reality. Allen County RTA has received grant funds to help with the pilot program. Allen County RTA photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It appears the Allen County Regional Transit Authority is a step closer to expanding its service into Van Wert County.

It was announced on Friday that more than $600,000 in grant funding is being awarded to the ACTRA to help the pilot program, which is being designed to provide transportation for individuals commuting to and from work in Van Wert County. The grant is coming from the Ohio Department of Transportation as part of the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership Program.

The money is coming via two separate grants. $337,463 is earmarked for route and transit expansion, into Van Wert County, launching Microtransit and (on) demand response options to connect residents to major employers and job centers in both Van and Allen counties. $275,552 will go toward the addition of two new vehicles to ACRTA’s fleet to support the expansion services to Van Wert County. The two new vehicles will ensure dependable transportation for commuters and minimize service disruptions due to breakdowns.

The expansion is expected to begin with smaller van services and grow into a fixed route that connects to the existing Delphos bus line. More specific details and a timeline are still in the planning stage. Allen County RTA Executive Director Brian Wildermuth was not available for comment late Friday afternoon.

The regional grant is a small part of $13.5 million awarded to 28 public transit projects statewide through the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership program.