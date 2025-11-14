Soccer awards…

The Crestview soccer program recently held its postseason awards ceremony to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach Cindy Lamb and her staff presented Northwest Conference achievements and special awards during the event. NWC Scholar Athletes (above, row 1): Ella Lamb, Emily Foudy, Dakota Thornell, Cylee Grubb. Row 2: Tori Singer, Madi Springer, Emily Adams, Rain Risley, Kenzie Heffner, Evie Lamb. Special awards (below, row 1): Emily Adams (Coach’s Award); Dakota Thornell (Coach’s Award); Marissa Gros (Most Improved, Honorable Mention NWC). Row 2: Ellie Ward (Offensive Award, Most Goals, first team NWC, district second team); Evie Williman (most assists, second team NWC, district honorable mention); Cylee Grubb (most improved); Ella Lamb (most saves, first team NWC, district honorable mention); Madi Springer (defensive award, honorable mention NWC, district honorable mention), and Rain Risley (Coach’s Award). Photos submitted