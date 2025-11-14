The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas October Students of the Month were Copper Springer, Ava Brown (first grade); Avyriella Barajas, Jordan Berning (second grade); Matthew Mullenhour, Novalee Mies (third grade); Davis Mendoza, Jade Burkhart (fourth grade), and Noah Haley, Drew Lichtensteiger (fifth grade). Photo submitted

