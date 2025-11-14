Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas October Students of the Month were Copper Springer, Ava Brown (first grade); Avyriella Barajas, Jordan Berning (second grade); Matthew Mullenhour, Novalee Mies (third grade); Davis Mendoza, Jade Burkhart (fourth grade), and Noah Haley, Drew Lichtensteiger (fifth grade). Photo submitted