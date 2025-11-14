The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Volleyball awards…

The Crestview volleyball program concluded its season with head coach Tammy Gregory and her staff honoring the players with various awards. NWC Scholar-Athlete Awards (shown above): Emily Lichtle, Kaylee Owens, Ayla Kreischer, Kenadie Schwartz, Nora Perkins, Delanie Balliet, Lydia Grace, Lillie Best, Alecta Baxter and Kaci Gregory. Special awards (below): Emily Lichtle (most assists, senior all-star match, NWC second team); Nora Perkins (highest serving percentage, NWC honorable mention); Emma Beougher (Knight Award); Lillie Best (Knight Award, District 8 third team, senior all-star match, NWC second team); Kaci Gregory (MVP, most aces, most digs, highest serve/receive, All-Ohio second team, District 8 first team, NWC Player of the Year and first team), and Haley McCoy (most blocks, District 8 second team, senior all-star match, NWC first team). Photos submitted

POSTED: 11/14/25 at 10:04 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports