Volleyball awards…

The Crestview volleyball program concluded its season with head coach Tammy Gregory and her staff honoring the players with various awards. NWC Scholar-Athlete Awards (shown above): Emily Lichtle, Kaylee Owens, Ayla Kreischer, Kenadie Schwartz, Nora Perkins, Delanie Balliet, Lydia Grace, Lillie Best, Alecta Baxter and Kaci Gregory. Special awards (below): Emily Lichtle (most assists, senior all-star match, NWC second team); Nora Perkins (highest serving percentage, NWC honorable mention); Emma Beougher (Knight Award); Lillie Best (Knight Award, District 8 third team, senior all-star match, NWC second team); Kaci Gregory (MVP, most aces, most digs, highest serve/receive, All-Ohio second team, District 8 first team, NWC Player of the Year and first team), and Haley McCoy (most blocks, District 8 second team, senior all-star match, NWC first team). Photos submitted