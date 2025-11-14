VWCT hosting auditions for next play

Auditions will be held early next month for the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of Barefoot in the Park, directed by Joelle May. This beloved romantic comedy, written by Neil Simon, brings humor and heart to the stage as newlyweds learn that love sometimes means finding balance between spontaneity and stability.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. December 7-8, at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Performances are scheduled for February 6-8 and 13-15, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Set in a small New York apartment, the story follows Paul and Corie Bratter, a pair of newlyweds discovering the ups and downs of married life. Paul is a straight-laced lawyer who prefers order and routine, while Corie is a free-spirited optimist who thrives on adventure. When Corie’s mother pays a surprise visit and they invite their eccentric upstairs neighbor, Victor Velasco, to dinner, hilarity ensues. What begins as a simple evening turns into a test of love, patience, and understanding — culminating in the classic moment when Corie insists Paul should learn to run “barefoot in the park.”

Character Descriptions:

Eccentric, charming, and witty — an unconventional neighbor who embraces life. Mrs. Banks: Traditional, caring, and a bit judgmental — a mother who means well but often meddles.

Those interested in auditioning can sign up using the QR code and on all social media pages. For more information, visit vwct.org or follow the Van Wert Civic Theatre on Facebook and Instagram for updates and audition details.